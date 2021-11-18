ENDSARS protest: Resign or be sacked, Reps minority caucus tell Lai Mohammed





…says FG officials have questions to answer

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Following the leaked report of the Lagos State judicial panel of enquiry that validated the massacre of many youths at Lekki during the ENDSARS protest last year, the minority caucus in the House of Representatives has asked the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai to resign or be sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Mohammed had said that no one was killed describing the development as a “massacre without bodies”.

But relying on the report, the caucus said Mohammed lied, stressing that other officials of the government also have many questions to answer.

The call was made in a statement signed by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Thursday.

The statement read thus: “The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, after a thorough review of the report of the Lagos State EndSARS judicial panel, holds that the attempt by officials of the All Progressives Congress…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper