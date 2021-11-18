EndSARS Report: Why l won’t make reaction yet — Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday told the United States Secretary of State, Mr. Antony Blinken, that the Federal Government will allow the system in the report of the investigative panel on the EndSARS to exhaust itself.

President Buhari told his guest that the government will wait for pronouncements from state governments that set up panels to probe police brutality in the country.

But he United States Secretay of State told the Nigerian President when he visited him (Buhari) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that United States anticipate and look to the state and the federal government’s response to the findings, and expect those to include steps to be taken to address the victims.

Speaking at the visit, President Buhari said, ““So many state governments are involved, and have given different terms of reference to the probe panels,” the President added. “We at the Federal have to wait for the steps…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper