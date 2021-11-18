Its time to declare Boko Haram, others as terrorist organizations, Clergyman tells Buhari







Dayo Johnson Akure

The President and General Overseer of United Apostolic Church of Christ, Dr James Bayo Owoyemi yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately declare Boko Haram and bandits terrorising the country as terrorist organizations.

Owoyemi said in Akure that “any organization responsible for the killing of innocent people and displacing of millions of Nigerians are terrorists, even if the Federal government has not declared them as such.

He was in the state capital for the annual convention of the Church.

“The duty of the government at all level is to protect its citizens and if some people are making that job difficult, it should not fail to invoke the law to punish the offenders.

“From the definition of terrorism, those who engage in termination of lives are terrorists even if the government has not declared them as terrorists, they are terrorists.”

The cleric expressed delight in the removal of Nigeria from the religious…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper