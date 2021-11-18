Kebbi physically-challenged ask Bagudu for People With Disabilities Commission





By Haruna Aliyu, BIRNIN KEBBI

Chairman, Kebbi State Association for the Physically-Challenged, Malam Abdullahi Aliyu has appealed to Kebbi State government to assent to a bill for the establishment of a commission for people with disabilities in the state.

Abdullahi made the appeal at the presidential lodge in Birnin Kebbi during the town hall meeting for 2020 budget in the state.

He said the commission, if established, will bring persons with disabilities closer to the government and guarantee the rights to conviniently use public facilities with ease.

“Despite our abilities in disabilities, certain rights of ours are being trampled by the so-called ables.

“So we need the commission to fully integrate into the society because we have the capacity to partake in the art of governance and contribute to the growth of our dear state he said.

While thanking the governor for his support to persons with disabilities, Abdullahi urged him to expedite action by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper