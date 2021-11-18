Land grabbers defy court judgment, chase out tenants, takeover Bizman’s property in Abuja





By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Suspected hoodlums have invaded the property of a 64-year-old businessman, Dahiru Barau Mangal, chasing out all the tenants-occupants and locking up the gates of the premises.

This was despite a court judgment delivered by Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu of the FCT High Court, in a suit marked FCT/HC/CV/234/2006, affirming his ownership of the property situated at Plot 1405, Cadastral Zone A05, Maitama, Abuja.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums invaded the property on Thursday 11th November, 202, and took over the property in a Gestapo manner.

They were said to have immediately set up camp around the premises, forcing even a first-generation bank occupying a section of building to shut down its branch activities till further notice.

Legal Counsel to DB Mangal, Opeyemi Ajekigbe (Esq) alleged that enquiries by his client showed that the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, was behind the forced takeover of the property.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper