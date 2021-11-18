Lawyer allegedly burns nephew with hot knife for stealing N500





By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A 35-year-old lawyer, Mrs Aina Odetayo, who allegedly assaulted her 12-year-old nephew by burning his back with a hot knife from the fire, for stealing her N500 was arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, sitting at Tinubu.

Odetayo is facing a three-count charge bordering on assault, inflicting of injury and prevention of being treated, preferred against her by the Police.

The lawyer who resides at 13A, Green Hill Estate, in Agege suburb area of Lagos, was docked before Magistrate Azeez Alogba.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Michael Unah, told the court that the defendant allegedly assaulted and infringed on the right of a minor.

He said that the incident took place on November 14, 2021, at 13A, Green Hill Estate, Agege area of Lagos.

Unah said, ” Odetayo beat up the minor who is her nephew, burnt and inflicted injury on his back with a hot knife from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper