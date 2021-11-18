



By Dirisu Yakubu

Two years after the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, woman leader in Kogi state, Salome Abuh, was burnt alive, governors elected on the platform of the party, have donated a token of N10m to the Salome Abuh Foundation to help in rebuilding the homes destroyed by the arsonists.

READ ALSO: PDP postpones North West Zonal congress

Making the donation on behalf of the governors in Abuja yesterday, Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, Cyril Maduabum, called on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to go tough on criminal elements, adding that impunity reins when people don’t get punished for the crimes they committed.

The post PDP governors donate N10m to Salome Abuh Foundation appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper