Police arrest hotelier over OAU Post-graduate student’s death





The Osun Police Command says it has arrested the proprietor of a popular Hotel and Resort in Ile-Ife (nameswitheld) over the death of a Masters Degree student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

A statement by the Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, in Osogbo, said the suspect was arrested on Monday, and now undergoing interrogation.

Opalola said the hotelier was the latest suspect arrested in connection with the incident, adding that six people had earlier been arrested.

“They were arrested in respect of the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Timothy Adegoke, a Masters Degree student of OAU, who came from Abuja to sit for his examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro, Osun,” he said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, wishes to update the general public that, in addition to the six suspects earlier arrested, the hotelier was also arrested on Nov.15.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper