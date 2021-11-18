Senate passes bill to establish Real Estate Regulatory Council





.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate has passed a bill to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria.

The passed bill would help curb fraudulent practices to ensure that the real estate business confirms with the National Building Code in Nigeria; as well as create an innovative and sustainable environment to promote Nigeria as a real estate investment destination in Africa and the world.

The bill sponsored by Senator Aliyu Wamakko was read for the first time on April 28, 2021, and a scaled second reading on June 22, 2021.

The bill is tagged: The Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

The passage of the bill yesterday during the plenary presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper