Senate probes Lagos gas explosion





•Explosion caused by Oxyacetylene gas —NLPGA

•Injured have been treated, discharged —LASEMA

By Udeme Akpan & Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Senate has ordered an investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the gas explosion at Ladipo spare parts market, in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos, which led to the death of at least five persons including a 10-year-old boy.

This came as the Nigeria LPG Association, NLPGA, yesterday, said the explosion was caused by oxyacetylene gas, not cooking gas as widely speculated.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said only 10 people sustained different degrees of injuries in the incident.

The investigation followed the passage of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola, calling the attention of the Senate to yet another explosion in his Senatorial district resulting in fatalities.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper