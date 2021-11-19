Military Pensions Board debunks owing widows of ex-soldiers





*Details payment to NOKs.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Military Pensions Board on Friday said it had paid the full benefits to the widows and some next of kins (NOKs) of some deceased soldiers contrary to false claims in a section of the media that the widows were suffering official neglect.

“For the purpose of emphasis, the death benefits of 91NA/32/4128 Corporal Oladejo Joseph was paid to the First Bank account of one Precious Joseph Ayomide who happens to be the daughter and recorded NOK of the deceased soldier in the Board’s database.

“The death benefits of 04NA/55/1726 Lance Corporal Sunday Orji was also paid to the Guarantee Trust Bank account of Mrs Emilla Orji Sunday who is the wife and the recorded NOK of the deceased soldier”, the MPB said.

This was contained in a statement titled “Re: Widows of Nigerian Soldiers Suffer Amidst Official Naglect” and signed by Flight…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper