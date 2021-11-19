No longer army of anything goes – Femi Adesina





There’s no institution that cannot atrophy or degenerate, if like a fish, it begins to rot from the head. And that was the story of the Nigerian Army at a point in time, when there was a deliberate policy to emasculate and debilitate it, incidentally by leadership that emerged from its very bowels.

Our army had done exploits in Burma, in Congo, at different peace keeping operations in many parts of the world, but by 1993, it had deteriorated to become “an army of anything goes.” Like disorganized Boy Scouts. Pity!

Why should we believe that unflattering appellation? Because it came from one of its very own, a well respected Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Salihu Ibrahim.

Ibrahim had commanded the army from August 1990 to September 1993, and when he was retiring, he lamented that the once revered institution had become “an army of anything goes.”

There was hardly a whimper in protest, because the army itself knew that its Chief spoke the truth. Many years…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper