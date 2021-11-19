PDP kicks as APC backs Akeredolu over son’s appointment as DG





By Dayo Johnson

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, yesterday, justified the appointment of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s son Babajide as Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, PPMIU, saying the party nominated him for the appointment.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, however, tackled Governor Akeredolu over the appointment describing it as an abuse of office.

The APC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, in a statement in Akure, said: “Babajide Akeredolu was nominated by our great party on the strength of his relentless contribution to the overall success of the APC in Ondo State and not as the Governor’s son

”It is important to note that this young man did not emerge overnight from the blues.

“He has been on the ground for an appreciable length of time as a resource person to the party and has consistently and diligently proven his mettle, at personal cost, in not only joining other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper