Premier League: Liverpool face resurging Gunners in Super Sunday clash





By Emmanuel Okogba

Jurgen Klopp will leave his squad selection for Arsenal’s Sunday visit very late as key players stuggle to regain fitness from varying degrees of injuries in time, Vanguard reports

Klopp in a pre-match press conference on Friday expressed his dislike for international breaks after Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane picked up knocks while representing their countries.

“Hendo (Henderson) and Robbo (Robertson) didn’t train with the team yet, they did their recovery stuff, rehab stuff and didn’t train with the team yet,” Jürgen Klopp told reporters.

“Sadio is good and Fab (Fabinho) only came back late and he did recovery and so I hope he can train today, that’s the plan,” added Klopp. “I didn’t hear anything different yet, but in the end we all have to wait until tomorrow.”

