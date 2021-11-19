Remembering accident victims: FRSC plans roadshows in Katsina





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Katsina State Sector, plans to visit hospitals, lay wreaths, stage road shows and motorcade rallies as part of the activities commemorating the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The Corps Commander in the state, Alhaji Ali Sule- Tanimu, disclosed the plan in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

According to him, the weeklong activities, which began on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, will also witness media chat, Juma’at prayer on Friday and church service on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the commemoration is “Act for low speeds/Act for low speed streets” with the slogan “Remember, Support Act“.

“The theme and slogan have been carefully chosen in view of the role speed plays in road crashes as deducted from the corps crash data.

“The achievement of low speed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper