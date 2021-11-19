Tension mounts in Benue over death of royal father’s brother, sister’s kidnap





A new wave of tension is rapidly mounting in Benue State following the invasion of the palace of the royal father of Ikpomilokpo and the killing of his brother, and abduction of his sister by yet-to-be- identified gunmen, but suspected to be armed herdsmen. The brutal attack, believed to have been spearheaded by a community member, who used a face mask to hide his identity, has left the acting Clan Head of Ikpomilokpo, in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, Chief Paul Oche, in tears. The acting clan head who is barely two months old on the throne, was on an official assignment when the gunmen stormed the palace, killed his twin brother, and took away his elder sister around 2.00am on the fateful day.

The royal father who is still in shock told Arewa Voice that he never expected such a brutal attack on his palace having not done anything to anyone or group to warrant such unprovoked confrontation and destruction. He said the armed men who were suspected to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper