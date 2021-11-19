World Bank projects $17.6bn Diaspora remittance to Nigeria

The World Bank has projected $17.6 billion  Diaspora remittances into Nigeria in 2021, representing 2.5 per cent increase from $17.2 billion recorded in 2020.   

The Bank gave this projection in a report titled,  “Migration and Development Brief 35”, attributing the moderate increase in Nigeria’s Diaspora remittances to increasing influence of policies intended to channel inflows through the banking system. 

Among other things the report projected 7.3 per cent increase in remittances to low and middle income countries in 2021. The World Bank also projected a 6.2 increase in  remittances to Sub-Saharan countries in 2021.   The World Bank stated: “Remittances to low- and middle-income countries are projected to have grown a strong 7.3 percent to reach $589 billion in 2021.   

“This return to growth is more robust than earlier estimates and…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

