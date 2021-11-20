Adefisoye Empowers Constituents With Items Worth N100m





Adefisoye

.. Gives Federal Appointment Letters To 16 Constituents

Federal lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has empowered hundreds of his constituents with various empowerment items valued at N100m.

The mega empowerment which is first of its kind in the federal constituency took place on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Idanre constituency office of the lawmaker.

Items distributed to APC members include 20 units of Toyota Camry cars, 100 units of motorcycles, 50 units of electricity generators, 50 units of deep freezers, 50 units of sewing machines and 50 units of grinding machines.

While addressing beneficiaries at the event, Small Alhaji as Adefisoye is popularly known said that empowerment was a way to take care of faithful party members. He therefore urged APC members in the constituency to stay committed and remain faithful to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper