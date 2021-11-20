Alleged Kidnap attempt: Imo monarch, family go into hiding





By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The traditional ruler of Umuneke-Nna Ugiri, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Jude Onyenagbaru, and families have gone into hiding over an alleged failed attempt to kidnap the monarch last Tuesday.

Vanguard gathered from the community on Saturday that the monarch and members of his family mostly at night would relocate to unknown destinations for fear of attack.

The incident happened at Umuanu Amauku Obollo in Isiala Mbano at a construction site of a filling station in the area.

This was even as the matter has been reported to the Imo Commissioner of Police Rabiu Hussaini, by a delegation of traditional rulers in the state, last Wednesday. The monarchs urged the Police to go after the suspects in the community to avert further endangering the life of their colleagues.

When Vanguard called the affected monarch, Eze Onyenagbaru, to know why he abandoned his home, he said: “Myself and family have been hiding since then….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper