Anglican church honours Okowa for developmental strides





Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left), receiving an award in appreciation for his support to the Anglican Church from the Bishop, Asaba Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt. Reverend Bishop Justus Muogekwu in Asaba on Saturday.

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has been honoured with a merit award by the Asaba Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, for his development strides in the State and for his support to the church.

The award was presented to the governor on Saturday in Asaba by the Bishop of the diocese, Most Rev. Justus Mogekwu.

Mogekwu said the award was in recognition of Okowa’s contribution to the infrastructural and spiritual growth of the Diocese as well as his giant strides in all parts of Delta in the last six years.

He charged him to see the honour as a call to greater service to the church and humanity.

Receiving the award, the governor, thanked the diocese…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper