Football: Nigerians to watch this weekend in Europe





Osimhen

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli face a tough encounter at Inter Milan as they hope to hold on to first place in Serie A.

In the Premier League, Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong will aim to improve Watford’s poor results against Manchester United, while Alex Iwobi’s Everton play Manchester City and the pair of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to feature against table-topping Chelsea.

Ndidi & Iheanacho

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho ought to play when top of the table Chelsea visit the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Nigerian midfield anchorman scored a rare goal in last season’s corresponding fixture, which saw the Foxes extend their unbeaten home run against the Blues to three.

Seniorman, as Kelechi Iheanacho is fondly called by fans and friends alike, has not had the rub of the green of late but will still hope to play against a side he netted against in the last Premier League meeting between…





