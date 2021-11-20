Former Imo deputy governor’s father spends night in kidnappers’ den





By Chinonso Alozie

The 89-year-old Eze Henry Madumere, Father of the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, kidnapped last Friday has spent one night in the den of the kidnappers.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that Eze Madumere was kidnapped at Iho Community in Ikeduru local government area of the State at about 10 am.

Since then, the victim who is also the traditional ruler of Ezi – Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local government area of Imo State, whereabouts have remained unknown.

But the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abbatam, on Saturday confirmed the incident and said that the command has activated its strategy to rescue the victim unhurt.

Police shortly said: “The kidnap of the former deputy governor’s father is confirmed and the command is on it to rescue him unhurt.”

It should be recalled that When Vanguard contacted the former Deputy governor Eze Madumere, he confirmed the incident





Source: Vanguard Newspaper