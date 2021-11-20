Hilton hotel owner, Adedoyin, debunks involvement in OAU postgraduate’s death





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Dr Abdulrahman Adedoyin has denied involvement in the killing of Obafemi Awolowo University’s postgraduate student, Mr Timothy Adegoke death.

Adegoke, a Business Administration MBA student travelled from Abuja to Ife for write his examination and lodged in the hotel only to be declared missing by the police on November 7, 2021.

Few days later, the Osun police command release a statement disclosing that the 37 years old student’s was found dead without explaining the circumstances surrounding his death and how he was found. Six persons were also arrested in connection to the murder.

Also, few days later, the police disclosed that it has arrested the owner of the hotel as part of ongoing investigation in the matter.

However, Adedoyin in audio recording that went viral on social media denied any involvement in the killing of Adegoke, saying he was aware of his lodging in the hotel, when police came…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper