How Nigerians tried to save Itunnu





By Prisca Sam-Duru

The case of Becky Paul also known as Itunnu Babalola, a Nigerian lady who died in Ivorian prison while serving 10-year jail term for alleged human trafficking, which she was said to have maintained her innocence until her demise, is a sad one for Nigeria.

Itunnu Babalola died at a military hospital in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, at the weekend, after she was diagnosed with diabetes and went into a diabetic coma, according to the Nigerian Embassy in Cote d’Ivoire.

Her ordeal began after she accused and subsequently, filed a case against an Ivorian for burglary. She refused to bow to pressure from the accused relative who is a policeman, to drop the case. Armed with a pseudonym, Itunnu pressed charges against him but surprisingly, it was turned to a case of human trafficking against her.

Contrary to allegations of slow response and corruption making the round against the Nigerian Mission and its consular officer in Abidjan, Chairperson of Nigerians…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper