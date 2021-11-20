Ihedioha’s performance would have made Okorocha a saint if… — Emelumba





•How Uzodimma ended familocracy, restored order

•His achievements in two years more than Okorocha’s eight years

By Clifford Ndujihe

Former member of Imo House of Assembly and now Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, has picked holes in claims by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2019 Governorship Candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, that the PDP would snatch Imo from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Governor Hope Uzodimma in 2023.

According to him, if the Supreme Court had not recovered Uzodimma’s mandate from Ihedioha, the ousted PDP standard bearer’s performance would have made former Governor Rochas Okorocha a saint.

In this chat, Emelumba, who among others spoke on state of affairs in Imo and how Governor Uzodimma is turning the fortunes of the state around, said if election was held now, the governor would win with a landslide margin on account of his good performance, adding that the governor has fixed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper