I’m bigger than any bad reporting – Jide Kosoko





Jide Kosoko

Perhaps, one of the most popular veteran actors in the movie industry right now who has as much presence in the Yoruba films as in the English sector is none other than Prince Jide Kosoko. He is an actor who has been around for more than six decades. He is so talented that he is considered by colleagues to be a chameleon when it comes to assuming characters to translate his roles.

In a recent chat with Potpourri the Prince of Lagos stated the simple reason he doesn’t react to bad stories about him.

“ Bad reporting is just bad. I can’t place my hand on the worst. I have decided not to react because I believe I am bigger than them. Also, the more I react, the more copies they sell. I need not cry over spilt milk at this level” he says.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper