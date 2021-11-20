Insecurity keeps Zamfara teachers away as 12,586 write professional qualifying examination





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA– THE ongoing insecurity problem in Zamfara State has prevented teachers in the state from registering for teacher’s professional qualifying examination.

This came as a total of 12,586 candidates across 35 states and the FCT registered for the examination nationwide.

The Director, Certification and Licensing, of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Dr Jacinta Ogborso, said this, Saturday,after monitoring the exercise in company of the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono,in Abuja.

” Registration for professional qualifying examination was affected in Zamfara State due to communication and security issues in the state”,she had said.

Ogborso attributed the reduction in the numbers of candidates who registered for the November 2021 PQE to previous surge the council had registered saying…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper