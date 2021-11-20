Justice Court reality show relaunches; set to help people settle civil cases





By Sylvester Kwentua

The producers of the Justice Court, a reality TV show that has been airing on national television channels for two years, has promised to do more to ensure Nigerians get justice and speedily, as a way of helping the conventional courts in their duty of discharging justice. This was made known recently in Lagos, as the producers of the reality television show relaunched the programme.

Speaking to reporters on the need for a relaunch of the reality show, the executive producer of the show, Victor Aluko, said it was important to relaunch the programme, so that the public can have a real understanding of what the Justice Court does.

“The Justice Court is an alternative dispute resolution court, whose major intention is to settle little civil cases and other cases, thereby reducing the workload of the conventional court rooms. Since the reality show started some years back, the acceptance level…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper