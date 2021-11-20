My investment in sport dev yielding appreciable returns — Makinde





.

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has disclosed that the huge investment of his administration in sports development has begun to yield appreciable returns in the state.

The governor who stated this at the 4th edition of LageluFm inter secondary school relay race held at the University of Ibadan sports complex, yesterday, pledged to always support Lagelu FM and other sporting initiatives in the state.

In his speech at the event, Governor Makinde reaffirmed his commitment to sports development in the state, noting that with the massive investment of his administration in sport, the state has become better positioned to boost its internally generated revenue from sporting activities.

Makinde, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Seun Fakorede, also commended and pledged continuing support to West Midlands Communications, owners of SplashfM and LageluFm for adding value to societal development through sporting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper