Naval War College graduates 22 officers





The Naval War College, Nigeria (NWCN), has graduated 22 senior officers drawn from the Navy, Army and the Air Force, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The 22 graduands, comprising of 18 Naval officers, two Air Force officers and two Army officers are participants in the `Naval Warfare Course 5′ of the College.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony on Friday in Calabar, the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), said that the Nigerian Government would continually support the military’s effort in protecting the territorial boundaries of the country.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Minister of Defence said that Nigeria is currently facing a lot of threats affecting the overall security of the nation.He said that although such threats are not peculiar to Nigeria, they are characterised by the increasing threats of non-state actors.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria was engaged in various…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper