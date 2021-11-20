Senate President felicitates former President Goodluck Jonathan @64





Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, felicitates former President, Goodluck Jonathan, as he marks his 64th birthday.

Lawan rejoices with the former Nigerian leader for his good health and for the selfless service that he continues to offer in Nigeria and in Africa.

“Since leaving office in Nigeria, President Jonathan has put his high standing, experience and energy to working for peace, democracy and development in Africa.

“The former President has demonstrated how a great leader can continue to play very significant role even out of office.

“President Jonathan believes in the Nigerian project and has amply demonstrated this by promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

“His acts of statesmanship has been recognised even outside Nigeria and has made him a good example of leadership in Africa.

“I join his friends, political associates…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper