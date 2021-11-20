Ugwuanyi receives Whitemoney, confers him with “Ambassador of Enugu State in Creative Arts”





BBN winner: I remain the cook I am; I am grateful to my governor, Enugu people, all my supporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, hosted the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 6 edition (Shine Ya Eye), Mazi Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, an illustrious son of the state, popularly known as Whitemoney, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Enugu, commending him for his uncommon love, humility and Godliness and consistency with the Enugu spirit, which he said endeared him to his Housemates and the viewing public.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who appreciated God’s grace on the Big Brother Naija winner, described him as “a worthy son of Enugu State, truly representative of the humility, talent, industry, ambition, and Godliness of a true Enugu youth, saying: “I therefore call on the teeming Enugu youths to deploy their creative talents and skills to win more laurels for the state”.

Conferring Whitemoney with the status of “Ambassador of Enugu State in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper