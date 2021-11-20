Unemployment: Cooperative society set to empower 15 million women in poultry farming





…Flags off women nurturing birds for wealth empowerment program

By Dirisu Yakubu & Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

As part of its contributions to reducing unemployment among young Nigerians especially women, the National Agricultural Mechanization Cooperative Society, NAMCS, Thursday, said it is ready to empower 15 million women in poultry farming.

President of NAMCS, Dr Aliyu Waziri, made the disclosure to newsmen in Abuja at the inauguration of National Agricultural Mechanization Officers, NAMCS, FCT-chapter.

He also flagged off registration and accreditation process for applicants in the women nurturing birds for wealth empowerment program; a scheme, he said will alleviate poverty, provide food security for women farmers and make readily available opportunities for women.

“Today is a special day for us, God has shown us mercy for us to be able to inaugurate our FCT coordinators, the local government including the zonal coordinators under NAMCS program for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper