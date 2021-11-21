800, 000 babies born prematurely in Nigeria annually — Experts





.

… Call for awareness on premature babies

Say preterm deaths contribute 30% of under-5 mortality

By Chioma Obinna

As the world on Wednesday marked this year’s Prematurity Day, experts have called for massive awareness on preterm babies, lamenting that over 800, 000 premature babies are born in Nigeria annually.

Speaking in Lagos at an event to mark the day, they urged the Nigerian government to include women and children in its free health services as a way of encouraging particularly pregnant women to attend antenatal clinics as well as deliver in health facilities.

Speaking, the Chief Operating Officer, Obijackson Children’s Hospital Okija, Dr Chinwe Muomalu, preterm babies are underreported but presently about 15,000 million are born globally annually.

Stating that preterm babies remain a challenge in Nigeria, she identified poverty and lack of awareness as major factors fuelling the problem, adding that, a lot of people don’t even understand what…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper