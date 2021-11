.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Former FCT Director of Protocol and Zamfara State Governorship Aspirant, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu has been killed on Sunday along Kaduna – Abuja Road by Bandits.

Details later.

