CITAD to Govt: Implement computer studies fully in secondary schools’ curriculums

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Centre for Information Technology and Development, CITAD has called on the government to implement computer studies fully in secondary schools’ curriculums in order to increase computer literacy among the students in the country.

This was also as it called on the government to provide Information and Communications Technology, ICT, facilities in the laboratories and schools to aid the teaching of the subject in the schools.

The Centre’s Executive Director, Yushau Ya’u made the call during its 20th annual Inter-Secondary Schools’ ICT Quiz competition for school children drawn from across Kano state.

Ya’u represented by his Deputy Executive Director, Ahmad Yakasai stressed the need to catch the children young to become computer literate as it has become a potential for the job opportunity.

He said, “It is now beyond doubt that ICTs are crucial levers for development. We are seeing how countries that have better access to ICTs have their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper