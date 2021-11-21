Family of slain OAU postgraduate’s student demand justice, says son strangled to death





Wants maximum punishment for perpetrators

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Family of murdered Timothy Adegoke, the OAU postgraduate’s student found dead after lodging at Hilton Hotel and Resort has demanded that full punishment be meted to those culpable in killing the deceased.

A statement issued by the Family counsel, Kayode Ajulo & Co on behalf of the family which was obtained by Sunday Vanguard stated that strangled to death and hurriedly buried in a shallow grave.

READ ALSOOld students of Unity Schools call for protection of schools in Nigeria

While commending the Osun State Police Command for its promptness in attending to the matter, the family charged the command to ensure that every culpable persons are made to face justice.

The statement reads, “We act as solicitors to the family of the deceased; our Client, whose illustrious son, Mr. Timothy Oludare, was murdered in a cold-blooded manner in his hotel room at Ile-Ife, Osun State and it is on their unequivocal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper