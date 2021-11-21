Kanu: VON DG asks IPOB to support Igbo Presidency





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Director General, Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu has urged the Indigenous People of Biafran IPoB to sheathe its sword and work with other Igbo leaders of thought to actualize the dream of having a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Addressing journalists Sunday in Abuja, Mr Okechukwu also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to honour elder statesman Chief Mbazulike Amechi with the release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“I join Ohaneze Ndigbo, eminent constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Igbo Leaders of Thought, Prof Ben Nwabueze, and people of goodwill nationwide in commending President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting to consider the release of held leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu.

“I also appeal to IPoB to support Nigerian President of Igbo extraction 2023 project. Methinks IPOB support will kill two birds with one stone.”…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper