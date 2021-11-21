LEKKI: Mind-boggling stories of #ENDSARS activists who fled Nigeria





• I received about 17 different phone calls to leave country – Hundeyin

• Adebayo: I left nation in disguise

• 18,075 Nigerians applied for asylum in other countries in 2020 – Report

By Luminous Jannamike

For many Nigerians, embarking on self-exile is far from being an easy decision. There is the initial hesitation that arises from a deep-rooted fear of the unknown. The thought of parting with family and friends, no matter how hard living in Nigeria may be, is usually an uncomfortable one.

More often than not, they have to decide whether to live as sojourners in a foreign land for the rest of their lives and risk possible social discrimination or not.

Either way, these fellows are likely to feel like people standing between the devil and the deep blue sea. But what can they do if fleeing is the only thing they believe will save their lives?

This was the situation 31-year-old David Hundeyin, who resided in the Lekki area of Lagos State, found…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper