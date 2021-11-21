Onboarding of New Farmers’ Hub: Syngenta Foundation makes another giant stride in northern Nigeria





Participants at the event

A non-governmental organization, Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture (SFSA), has made a giant stride by setting up not fewer than 13 Farmers’ Hubs across northern Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

SFSA-Nigeria’s Country Program Manager, Mr. Gabriel Isaiah, who made this disclosure at the 2021 onboarding of new Farmers’ hubs said that the goal for establishing these hubs was, ”to bridge the gap that exist between farmers’ need and access to quality inputs geared towards enhancing productivity.”

The need to bridge this gap through the establishment of farmers’ hub by Foundation came amid the 2021 United Nations’ report that the North West and North Central states of Nigeria are battling with high levels of food insecurity due to a combination of long-running armed conflict and violence, disrupted livelihoods, reduced market access, localized food production shortfall and the impacts of COVID-19 on food supply…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper