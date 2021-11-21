Terrorism charges: IPoB shops for new lawyer for Kanu





…Eyes Dr. Ikeazu but SAN undecided, weighing options

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

As the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, enters a crucial stage, the umbrella body is seeking to recruit a top legal luminary to replace the current legal team that has been representing the breakaway agitator.

Although IPoB has not discarded its current legal team made up of many lawyers, some who are rendering free services based on their belief in the cause that Mazi Kanu is leading, IPoB however wants the legal team to be spearheaded by a ‘lawyer with high pedigree, generally known and highly respected within the Nigerian judiciary’.

A top source, who is close to the IPoB organization, said on Sunday that the current legal team is perceived to be populated by ‘activists’ who are best suited to work with a ‘legal luminary’ of not below the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN popularly referred to as ‘Learned Silk’ in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper