UN Chief ,CCDI Commend Akpabio On Restoring Peace To Niger Delta





A United Nation Chief, Mr.Philippe Baudin-Auliac, in charge of political affairs and Partnerships Section, Office of the Director-General in Geneva and the Permanent Representative of Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) to the United Nations, Mr Olufemi Aduwo, have unanimously commended the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Godswill Akpabio, for restoring Peace to the once fragile region.

In a statement jointly endorsed, they affirmed that the region deserves sustainable support from development agencies in order to consolidate the peace achievement so far.

Both envoys, who participated in the just concluded four days conference alongside President Obasanjo and other world leaders deliberated on the theme: “The Right To Development And The 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development held at the United Nations in Geneva.

They praised Akpabio for his commitment to the goal 16…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper