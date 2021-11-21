Zamfara to strengthen social protection programmes — Commissioner





Zamfara on Sunday in Gusau restated its commitment to strengthen collaboration with development partners to ensure effective and sustainable social protection programmes.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad, stated this in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Mr Bashir Kabir-Ahmad.

The commissioner stated this when Ms Pontso Tsoeonyane, Senior Social Protection Specialist for the “Expanding Social Protection Inclusive Development’’ (ESPID), a UK-funded programme, paid her a working visit.

The ESPID is being implemented in Zamfara by the Save the Children International (SCI) an NGO.

Ahmad stated that accorded topmost priority to social protection programmes thereby collaborating with partners like the SCI for proper actualisation of desired goals.

He quoted the commissioner as saying that "Zamfara appreciates the kind…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper