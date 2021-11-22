2023: Stop running away from politics, get involved — Cleric tells Christians





— We need leaders with fear of God

Dayo Johnson Akure

The President and General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ(UACC), Dr James Bayo Owoyemi weekend asked Christians to stop their non-challant attitudes to active politics and get involved ahead of the 2023 election

Dr Owoyemi said that the fear of God is imperative for those to lead the country in the next political dispensation hence the need for Christians to get involved.

He spoke at the close of the church’s national convention in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him ” Christians should gear up to vie for elective positions in the coming dispensation. We need politicians with the fear of God to come to the 2023 election if we are to move forward.

” The call became necessary because if God-fearing people stayed away from politics, the wicked would continue to rule the nation.

“Christians have roles to play in nation-building. Christians must be involved in politics. It is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper