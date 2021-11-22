Borno Govt spends close to N1b for relocating IDPs out of Bakassi camp — Commissioner





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Government has spent close to N1 billion including the cost for the purchase and distribution of food items for thousands of households of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs at Bakassi camp who have indicated interest to relocate back to their various Local Government Areas as peace return.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Engineer Mustapha Gubio in an interactive session with journalists in Maiduguri.

Vanguard observed that there were some speculations in the Social Media platforms of some individuals/ opposition parties, alleging that “the N500 million claimed to have been distributed to IDPs in Bakassi camp for over 3,000 head of household, with exception of their wives as declared by the state government last Saturday was not commiserate with the actual number of the IDPs, as many of them have vacated the camp some years ago.”

But Gubio…





