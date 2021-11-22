Don’t be addicted to gambling, Oyo gaming board cautions





The Director-General, Oyo State Gaming Board, Mr Olajide Gboladuro, on Sunday in Ibadan cautioned residents against addiction to gambling.

Gboladuro said at a news conference that parents should also refrain from using their children’s school fees to gamble or to stake bets.

According to him, the board has been carrying out sensitisation to encourage the general public to gamble as it is legal, but will not encourage irresponsible gambling.

“That is the reason the board comes in as a regulator; if gambling is not legal, it will not be in public domain,’’ he said.

He stressed that gaming or betting should not be taken as a means of livelihood, but regarded as leisure.

“You shouldn’t be addicted to it; don’t do it in such a way that it will create an addiction.

“We will continue to let members of the public know that gambling should be done responsibly,’’ he stressed.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper