ENDSARS: Adamawa panel submits report to Fintiri

The panel led by Justice, Adamu Hobon, Chairman of the commission, presented the report to the governor on Monday in Yola.

Hobon said the Commission had received a total of 13 memoranda from affected individuals with their documentary exhibits.

He said that the commission was set up on Nov. 9, 2020, with five terms of reference mainly on fact findings and expected to submit its report within six months.

He said that public hearing were held in the state capital between Nov. 25, 2020 and Jan. 23, 2021.

The Chairman said some of the victims suffered mental trauma, physical body pains, loss of lives and property, adding that some of the losses could not be quantified in monetary terms.

The Chairman said some of the victims suffered mental trauma, physical body pains, loss of lives and property, adding that some of the losses could not be quantified in monetary terms.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper