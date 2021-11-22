EndSARS: I was almost lynched while defecating in a bush, DSP tells Abuja panel





…..says he escaped with a bleeding head injury

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Cornelius Agbo, on Monday, narrated before the Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and other Units of the Nigeria Police Force, sitting in Abuja, how he was almost lynched for defecating in a bush.

DSP Agbo told the 11-member panel headed by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima, that he was attacked by six men who he said repeatedly struck him on the head with objects.

He said the assault, which interrupted his defecation in a bush at Durumi District in Abuja, occurred sometime in 2013.

Agbo’s testimony was in response to a petition that was filed by one Tony Duchi and seven other Complainants from Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, alleging that the Police unlawfully tortured, detained and imprisoned them based on their ethnic origin.

