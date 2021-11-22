ENDSARS report: Hold govt responsible if anything happens to me ― Adegboruwa, SAN





By Henry Ojelu

Human rights lawyer and member of the Lagos EndSARS panel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN has alleged serious threat to his life and asked Nigerians to hold government responsible if anything happen to him and his family.

In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, Adegboruwa also reported that one of the protesters who testified at the panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serous machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder.

He stated that the information about the attack on Miss Ibe was communicated to him by her lawyer.

The statement he posted on Facebook reads: “Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.

“I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper