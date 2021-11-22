Fadugba’s compelling Artist’s Algorithm





By Prisca Sam-Duru

After what looks like a break that lasted for three years, Modupeola Fadugba returns with compelling pieces presented in a cutting-edge project titled: The Artist’s Algorithm: Why Nations Win.

Fadugba is a unique multi-disciplinary artist who has carved a niche for herself in the art space. With surprising background in Chemical Engineering, Economics and Education, from University of Delaware and Harvard University, the artist whose education spanned four countries, has her unique art forms greatly reflecting her interest in the ‘Africa Renaissance Theory’. The theory is a belief the artist has propagated through innovated interactive game installation, The People’s Algorithm- a game installation that fosters debate about how to improve Nigeria’s education system; her synchronised swimmers series and then, The Artist’s Algorithm: Why Nations Win.

“And so, I call myself a multi-disciplinary artist, though I have a penchant for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper